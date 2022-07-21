This new Netflix movie is a smash hit with 95% on Rotten Tomatoes

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When I heard that Netflix was releasing a film called The Sea Beast I thought they'd somehow got hold of pictures of me in a swimsuit. But no! It's a new animated adventure that's much funnier than my little joke there.

With a cast including Karl Urban (Dredd, The Boys), Zaris-Angel Hator (Endeavour, Morbius) and Dan Stevens (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire, Sense & Sensibility) and both written and directed by Chris Williams it's got a stellar cast and crew. Williams also directed some of my favourite animated movies including Bolt and Big Hero 6, so the animators are in great hands here.

The film centres around a young girl, Maisie Brumble, who stows away on the ship of legendary monster hunter Jacob Holland. It's partly a homage to old adventure movies of the buccaneering kind, but it's also an original and entertaining action film with a big heart. And the critics and viewers seem unanimous that this is definitely one for your watch list.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Is The Sea Beast worth watching?

According to the reviews and ratings on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), that's a big yes. New York magazine says that "the world of The Sea Beast is so realistically rendered, so detailed and physical, that much of the time it feels like a live-action adventure. It’s so thoroughly immersive it might make you believe in sea monsters." The Straits Times says that "the voyage is CGI splendour. It traverses mighty nautical battles, devastating tidal storms and luminescent ocean depths with a brief stop inside Red's cavernous belly." And Film Threat says that "the Sea Beast has a few clichés, and the ending wraps things up a little too quickly. But the animation and art designs are good, with the cinematography adding a lot of excitement."

I'm definitely going to force my kids to watch this, and when they're done we're off to Disney+ to watch some of Chris Williams' previous hits including Moana and the aforementioned Bolt and Big Hero 6. If you're looking for something to entertain the kids, they're great films that are just as much fun for grown-ups.

The Sea Beast can be streamed (opens in new tab) on Netflix now.