Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G pics break cover

The first images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G have leaked on the internet, and if you ordered more of the same, then you won’t be disappointed.

The images come via the TENAA certification process, and were first spotted by SamMobile . Unsurprisingly for what is essentially a 5G upgrade, the overall design appears on the surface to be identical to the original Galaxy Z Flip. There’s the dual camera setup on the outside, along the tiny display for viewfinder and notifications, just as there was on the original.

Once opened up, it’s all pretty familiar too. There’s a hole-punch camera at the top at the center of the screen, and once again the fingerprint reader is embedded on the side rather than being a fancy in-screen affair.

In other words, it’s the same as the original Z Flip, unless Samsung surprises us with some fancy colors. The grey and black version pictured here looks smart enough, but jazzier options would certainly be welcome.

The certification documents also reveal the core specs that we can expect, and once again there aren’t any surprises. A 3.09GHz processor is listed – very likely the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus powering the Tab S7 – alongside 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. If it’s like the original, that won’t be expandable either, disappointingly.

The unfolded screen will be 6.7-inches in size, with dimensions of 167.3 x 73.6 x 7.2mm – and to save you looking it up: yes, those are the same as the original. The weight is also the same: 183g.

So it appears this is purely an internal update with nothing cosmetically changing at all. But given it’s getting super-fast 5G speeds and a welcome speed bump with the CPU upgrade, it’s hard to be too disappointed. Especially if the arrival of the new 5G-capable version makes the excellent original tumble in price. We were quite large fans of the phone in our original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip review, but at $1,380 it was a very, very tough sell indeed.

Fingers crossed Samsung unveils a surprisingly low price at its upcoming Unpacked event, then. But given the predictable nature of everything else about the phone, you probably shouldn’t hold your breath.