Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 could launch sooner than we all thought – here's why

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has leaked ahead of its big launch, and it looks like it may be coming earlier than we imagined.

Generally, the assumption was that the Galaxy Watch 3 would be part of Samsung’s big Unpacked showcase, rumored to be coming on August 5 . But with a lineup already fit to burst with the Galaxy Note 20 , Galaxy Fold 2 , Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Tab S7 , it wouldn’t be wholly surprising if the company went early.

Bang on cue, this leak from serial leaker Evan Blass gives us a fairly big hint of when that might be.

See how it says “Wed 22” in the date field? Well, the 22nd of August is a Saturday this year. But in July, the 22nd falls on a Wednesday.

It could mean nothing, of course, but it wouldn’t be without precedent. Last year, the Tab S6 was announced via press release a week before the Unpacked event which debuted the Note 10 . Maybe Samsung is planning something similar here – just two weeks in advance this time around.

Blass also gives us a better look at a brand new color. Apparently this shade, which comes via the leaker’s Patreon account , will be labelled “Bronze” despite the fact it looks distinctly rose gold to us.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Notably, this model doesn’t seem to have the same jagged edge as the black version pictured in the header. Does this suggest that Samsung is mimicking how it treated the Galaxy Gear S3 when it released with a Classic and Frontier model? We’ll have to wait and see.

Elsewhere in leakland, XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach has been tinkering with leaked Galaxy Watch 3 firmware and has a few interesting findings:

To sum up what I found in the GW3 firmware:Rich notification iconsNew watch facesNew weather appOutlook replaces Samsung Email (further going with my theory Samsung email will be replaced by Outlook)New Music widgetInformation edges in watch facesMore customizable facesJune 30, 2020

According to Weinbach, the company will also offer improved customisation of watch faces, letting you add widgets for the date, day, heart rate, steps, weather and more to the edges. He included a few examples, which you can see below.

Some leaked watch faces of the Galaxy Watch 3 (Image credit: Max Weinbach)

All in all, it’s shaping up to be one classy looking smartwatch, and we can’t wait to get one on our wrists for testing. Hopefully we don’t have too long to wait.