This brilliant Bosch Serie 6 washing machine is a great laundry champ

Bosch has dusted down a selection of its best-selling appliances to remind us just how good their white goods are. Showing off? Well, maybe, but Bosch has good reason to brag.

Indeed, the Serie 6 WAT286H0GB freestanding washing machine is a prime example, having bagged various accolades already. So we thought we’d take another look at why it’s such an awesome appliance.

There’s no doubt that the Serie 6 WAT286H0GB is a great machine, with an A+++ energy rating, which means of course that it’s super efficient. There’s a very generous 9kg drum too, so it’s a perfect machine for any kind of family, or even solo individuals who get through a lot of clothes.

With a 1,400rpm spin capacity it’s also pretty adept at getting every last drop of water out of your smalls. And, in doing that the machine is also supremely quiet thanks to a Bosch EcoSilence brushless motor.

One of the new breed of smart washing machines, the Bosch Serie 6 WAT286H0GB has gained praise for its willingness to be controlled by the Bosch Home Connect app. That means no matter where you are you can dip into your smartphone and monitor the progress of your wash using your handset, if that’s your kind of thing.

However, if you’re happy going down the manual settings route then there is plenty to keep you sweet. The Serie 6 WAT286H0GB has a host of program settings and features a delay timer. Wool, Hand Wash and Delicate Wash settings are just the ticket if you’ve got lots of sensitive garments in your collection. In all though you get a dozen program options to choose from.

The LCD display is good on the eyes too, which is also perfect for letting you know just how much longer you have to wait before you can get your laundry on the line, or into a one of our best tumble dryers. We also love the lockable control panel so that less laundry-savvy family members can’t change your preferred wash settings.

As for washing, the Serie 6 WAT286H0GB is able to take on any kind of grime, so cottons, synthetics and all points in between can all be thrown in and emerge stain free.

More impressively, the machine can also be set up to dispense its own detergent thanks to the Bosch i-DOS technology that comes built in to the appliance. It determines the right amount of detergent and water to create the perfect wash. Smart huh?

Remember, Bosch has a range that is made up of eight built-in appliances, from the Serie 4 through to Serie 8 machines, so there’s something for everyone in amongst that little lot.

