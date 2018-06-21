The North Face Mountain Festival is a festival for adrenaline junkies and outdoor enthusiasts

If you prefer climbing a rock face over dancing to Taylor Swift, the North Face Mountain Festival might be perfect for you.

The brand is calling for adventurers to "pack your Duffel bags, turn the Out-Of-Office on, and get ready for the biggest adventure weekend of the year".

This year, The North Face Mountain Festival lands into Val San Nicolo, the north-east Trentino region of the Italian alps, with panoramic views of Italy’s most beautiful mountain terrain, the Dolomites.

Is it the perfect backdrop for a festival? We think so.

You'll have the option to climb walls, hike and run breathtaking alpine trails as well as learning new skills from adventure photography to cooking up a wilderness feast.

The North Face promises the long weekend will "leave your muscles tired, your spirits high, and your heart content".

Of course, there's also a main stange, with music and talks on offer.

This year Conrad Anker and David Lama will tell the tale of their second attempt on Lunag Ri (22,660 feet), one of the Himalayas last unclimbed peaks (during which Ankers suffered a heart attack).

The festival runs from 27 to 29 July 2018. A limited run of tickets are now available at The North Face's website, priced at €149.

You'll have to move quickly though, as tickets are expected to sell out fast.