The Future Games Show is back for Gamescom 2021

The Future Games Show is back, this time beaming live into your home from Gamescom 2021. Your stunning hosts this year are Maggie Robertson, who brought fan favourite Lady Dimitrescu to life in Resident Evil Village, and her co-star Aaron LaPlante who played The Duke.

The show will feature more than 40 games from publishers like Frontier, Team17 and Tripwire Interactive. Everything from AAA titles though to the best of the Indie scene will be covered during the show.

As you can imagine, both Maggie and Aaron are thrilled to be leading Future's coverage and introducing fans to exciting new games. Maggie said, “I'm delighted to be presenting the Future Games Show on August 26th with my Resident Evil Village co-star Aaron LaPlante! There are some incredible games featured in the show and I can't wait to show you all what's in store for this year and beyond.”

Aaron added, "As we start to move into the 'new normal' it's incredible to think all the games you're playing now were developed, at least in part, in people's bedrooms, kitchens, and home offices. On August 26th myself and Maggie will be showing you what's still to come in 2021 and what to expect in 2022 and beyond. They haven't told me much, but from what I've seen so far there's something that will interest all of you."

Coverage will be available starting at 9pm UK time on August 26. You can watch live on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and, of course, GamesRadar. If you're a streamer, and want to get involved then you can be considered by filling in the form here and you could get listed on Gamesradar as well as gaining access to the show's official special asset pack.

The Future Games show 2021 is sponsored by AMD.