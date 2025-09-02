Huge Bond 007 reveal to be streamed online this week

Quick Summary Sony will stream a 30-minute State of Play presentation tomorrow, 3 September 2025, that'll show the first mission of 007 First Light in its entirety. The all-new James Bond adventure is coming in 2006 and this is the first time we'll see a significant amount of gameplay.

We've been waiting to hear news of a new Bond movie – and new 007 actor – for many months now. After all, Daniel Craig's final outing in No Time to Die was released four years ago.

But while it looks like we'll have to wait a bit longer still, there's one significant online presentation scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday 3 September, that could help sate our appetites for a bit.

Sony is set to host a special State of Play stream that reveals a whole lot more on the new Bond adventure coming in 2026.

007 First Light - State of Play Gameplay Deep Dive | PS5 Games [English] - YouTube Watch On

It'll entirely focus on 007 First Light – the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch 2 game from IO Interactive – and we'll get to see a playthrough of the entire first mission in the game.

IOI has a sound history in spy-based action-adventure games, with the Hitman series, so there's a lot of eager anticipation for its take on James Bond. And this 30-minute presentation will show plenty of the new version of 007 the studio has been allowed to create.

Set before Bond received his licence to kill, the story will act as an origin for the brash young agent, and it's the first game in over two decades to feature a new version of the character without a nod to any of the actors who have previously played him.

The stream can be viewed above, or via YouTube or Twitch. It'll start at 19:00 BST tomorrow if you want to watch it "live".

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can also watch the first reveal trailer for 007 First Light below, to give you an idea of what to expect.

007 First Light - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Sadly, we still don't know when Amazon / MGM Studios will make an announcement about the next Bond movie. But here's hoping it looks even half as good as IO Interactive's inventive take.