Huge Bond 007 reveal to be streamed online this week
Find out more on the debut of an all-new James Bond
Quick Summary
Sony will stream a 30-minute State of Play presentation tomorrow, 3 September 2025, that'll show the first mission of 007 First Light in its entirety.
The all-new James Bond adventure is coming in 2006 and this is the first time we'll see a significant amount of gameplay.
We've been waiting to hear news of a new Bond movie – and new 007 actor – for many months now. After all, Daniel Craig's final outing in No Time to Die was released four years ago.
But while it looks like we'll have to wait a bit longer still, there's one significant online presentation scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday 3 September, that could help sate our appetites for a bit.
Sony is set to host a special State of Play stream that reveals a whole lot more on the new Bond adventure coming in 2026.
It'll entirely focus on 007 First Light – the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch 2 game from IO Interactive – and we'll get to see a playthrough of the entire first mission in the game.
IOI has a sound history in spy-based action-adventure games, with the Hitman series, so there's a lot of eager anticipation for its take on James Bond. And this 30-minute presentation will show plenty of the new version of 007 the studio has been allowed to create.
Set before Bond received his licence to kill, the story will act as an origin for the brash young agent, and it's the first game in over two decades to feature a new version of the character without a nod to any of the actors who have previously played him.
The stream can be viewed above, or via YouTube or Twitch. It'll start at 19:00 BST tomorrow if you want to watch it "live".
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You can also watch the first reveal trailer for 007 First Light below, to give you an idea of what to expect.
Sadly, we still don't know when Amazon / MGM Studios will make an announcement about the next Bond movie. But here's hoping it looks even half as good as IO Interactive's inventive take.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.