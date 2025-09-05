Amazon's spiritual successor to Fallout just got a whole lot more interesting
Prime Video's next big games adaptation is starting to take shape
Amazon has announced several key appointments for its upcoming Tomb Raider TV show, including who'll star as Lara Croft,
That honour goes to Sophie Turner, of Game of Thrones and X-Men fame.
It's been more than a year since we last heard a major update on Amazon's next big video game adaptation after Fallout, but some things are simply worth waiting for.
Amazon is the current owner of the Tomb Raider franchise and, as such, has big plans for future Lara Croft games – it has also already started pre-production on a new TV series for Prime Video, which was announced in May 2024.
It was revealed at the time that the new series is being created and written for the streaming service by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve), but now we've found out that she'll also serve as showrunner and executive producer. What's more, we've also discovered who the new Lara Croft will be.
Stepping into Lara Croft's boots is...
Previously played on the big screen by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, the iconic adventurer will next be portrayed by Game of Thrones and X-Men: Dark Phoenix star, Sophie Turner.
This could be an inspired piece of casting as, unlike her predecessors, Turner is English – much like Lara herself. Very little voice coaching is required.
She also has the poise, presence and acting ability to make for an interesting, layered lead. And considering Waller-Bridge is providing the script, we can expect something a bit different to the usual Indy Jones-alike fare (even though she was in Dial of Destiny, she didn't write it).
Amazon has also revealed that the new show will be directed by Jonathan Van Tulleken, who helmed the stunning Shōgun for FX and Disney+. It's seemingly in very safe hands, therefore.
So, we have the star of Game of Thrones, writer of No Time to Die, and director of Shōgun – Tomb Raider, the TV series, sounds like it's shaping up to be a best-of. Let's hope we finally get the video game adaptation we've hoped for.
