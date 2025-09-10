How to watch Nintendo Direct September 2025 – new Switch 2 games and more
Nintendo will host a new Direct presentation this week, here's how to watch it live and what to expect
Nintendo has been rattling out Direct presentations rapidly of late, with recent editions mainly being dedicated to individual Nintendo Switch 2 games. But its latest is set to be the biggest since it launched the new console.
Coming this Friday, 12 September 2025, the new Nintendo Direct will be a 60-minute spectacular that will cover a whole heap of Switch 2 and original Switch games. And the best news is you can watch it stream live below.
Considering the runtime and the fact that the holiday season is rapidly heading our way, we should hear more on some of the biggest games coming up soon. The annual Tokyo Game Show also starts in a couple of weeks, so there could even be some major announcements.
We fully expect release details for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which is imminent. So check out the below for start times and other details, and we'll catch you back here when the show is due to start.
When will the next Nintendo Direct be streamed?
September 2025's Nintendo Direct will start at 2pm UK time this Friday, 12 September.
Here are the start times for your location:
- US West Coast: 06:00 PDT
- US East Coast: 09:00 EDT
- UK: 14:00 BST
- Central Europe: 15:00 CEST
- India (New Delhi): 18:30 IST
- China (Beijing): 21:00 CST
- Japan (Tokyo): 22:00 JST
- South Korea (Seoul): 22:00 KST
- Australia (Sydney): 23:00 AEST
How to watch the next Nintendo Direct live
You can watch the Nintendo Direct presentation right here on T3 via the video further up this page.
Alternatively, it'll also be available to stream via Nintendo's YouTube channel, or the official Nintendo Direct website.
What to expect during the next Nintendo Direct presentation
As mentioned about, the new Nintendo Direct will last for "roughly 60 minutes", so we expect a whole lot of games to make an appearance.
All Nintendo has confirmed so far is that it will feature upcoming titles for both the Switch 2 and Switch. We expect that to include Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.
We saw a fair amount of its gameplay during a Nintendo Treehouse presentation around the time the Switch 2 was first fully unveiled. But we still don't know when it'll hit stores – so that'll hopefully be revealed during Direct.
It's also been pointed out that this Saturday coming heralds the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros, so could there also be a major Mario announcement in the pipeline?
We wouldn't be adverse to a Super Mario Odyssey 2, for example.
There will almost certainly be information on a tonne of third-party games, with Capcom reportedly planning to port nigh-on every Resident Evil title, remaster and remake to the Switch 2 soon.
I'm also hoping we'll see more GameCube games coming to the Switch 2 for Switch Online + Expansion Pack members. Am keeping my fingers crossed for Wave Race: Blue Storm, but there are plenty of others that I'd be happy with, too.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
