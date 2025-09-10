How to watch Nintendo Direct September 2025 – new Switch 2 games and more

Nintendo has been rattling out Direct presentations rapidly of late, with recent editions mainly being dedicated to individual Nintendo Switch 2 games. But its latest is set to be the biggest since it launched the new console.

Coming this Friday, 12 September 2025, the new Nintendo Direct will be a 60-minute spectacular that will cover a whole heap of Switch 2 and original Switch games. And the best news is you can watch it stream live below.

Nintendo Direct – 12/09/2025 - YouTube Watch On

Considering the runtime and the fact that the holiday season is rapidly heading our way, we should hear more on some of the biggest games coming up soon. The annual Tokyo Game Show also starts in a couple of weeks, so there could even be some major announcements.

We fully expect release details for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which is imminent. So check out the below for start times and other details, and we'll catch you back here when the show is due to start.

When will the next Nintendo Direct be streamed?

September 2025's Nintendo Direct will start at 2pm UK time this Friday, 12 September.

Here are the start times for your location:

US West Coast: 06:00 PDT

06:00 PDT US East Coast: 09:00 EDT

09:00 EDT UK: 14:00 BST

14:00 BST Central Europe: 15:00 CEST

15:00 CEST India (New Delhi): 18:30 IST

18:30 IST China (Beijing): 21:00 CST

21:00 CST Japan (Tokyo): 22:00 JST

22:00 JST South Korea (Seoul): 22:00 KST

22:00 KST Australia (Sydney): 23:00 AEST

How to watch the next Nintendo Direct live

You can watch the Nintendo Direct presentation right here on T3 via the video further up this page.

Alternatively, it'll also be available to stream via Nintendo's YouTube channel, or the official Nintendo Direct website.

What to expect during the next Nintendo Direct presentation

As mentioned about, the new Nintendo Direct will last for "roughly 60 minutes", so we expect a whole lot of games to make an appearance.

All Nintendo has confirmed so far is that it will feature upcoming titles for both the Switch 2 and Switch. We expect that to include Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

We saw a fair amount of its gameplay during a Nintendo Treehouse presentation around the time the Switch 2 was first fully unveiled. But we still don't know when it'll hit stores – so that'll hopefully be revealed during Direct.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Nintendo Treehouse: Live | Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

It's also been pointed out that this Saturday coming heralds the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros, so could there also be a major Mario announcement in the pipeline?

We wouldn't be adverse to a Super Mario Odyssey 2, for example.

There will almost certainly be information on a tonne of third-party games, with Capcom reportedly planning to port nigh-on every Resident Evil title, remaster and remake to the Switch 2 soon.

I'm also hoping we'll see more GameCube games coming to the Switch 2 for Switch Online + Expansion Pack members. Am keeping my fingers crossed for Wave Race: Blue Storm, but there are plenty of others that I'd be happy with, too.