Amazon Prime Video could win the 2026 sci-fi streaming wars for one great reason

Quick Summary Blade Runner 2099 has been confirmed for a 2026 release on Prime Video. An Amazon MGM Studios head has revealed its release window in an internal memo to staff.

Before 2025 is done and dusted, Amazon Prime Video will release arguably its biggest sci-fi series yet – the second season of Fallout.

The follow-up to the record breaking debut season promises to take the game adaptation to the next level, and eager fans are frothing at the bit in anticipation. It's out from 17 December and could well be the best Christmas present we could hope for.

However, there's another sci-fi show planned next year that could take Prime Video's sci-fi credentials to a whole extra level. It could even surpass the superb Alien: Earth currently screening on Disney+.

Amazon has confirmed that the long-awaited Blade Runner TV series will arrive on its streaming service in 2026.

According to Deadline, an executive at Amazon MGM Studios, Laura Lancaster, revealed in an internal memo that Blade Runner 2099 will premiere next year.

She sent the memo to staff to announce the promotions of two other execs at the studio, one of which is Kara Smith who, it states, "has been pivotal in many of [Amazon's] upcoming launches" – that includes the "highly anticipated Blade Runner series, set for 2026".

Deadline also posted the entire memo in full.

What is Blade Runner 2099?

Blade Runner 2099 is a sequel to the 2017 movie – itself a sequel to Ridley Scott's original film. It was first announced in 2022, with Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery, Everything Everywhere All at Once) playing the lead.

But production was delayed due to the Hollywood writer's strike, while the extensive post production effects were always going to take a fair while to get right.

That's alright by us, as we'd rather something that stands up to the excellent movies – both visually and in tone. It certainly has a lot to live up to, with Blade Runner 2049 and the superb Blade Runner: The Final Cut being among the best-looking sci-fi treats of all time.

Indeed, the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray versions of each are essentials to test TVs with.

Hopefully, we'll find out more on the show soon.