Forget Netflix, I’m buying my first 4K Blu-ray in years – here’s why

As if I needed another excuse to enter The Grid, now it's been announced that Tron: Legacy is getting a 4K Blu-ray release.

Alright, this sequel to the 1982 classic was not received with that much love, critically speaking, topping out at 51% on Rotten Tomatoes. Regardless, I can't help but enjoy getting lost in the visuals and audio of this enthralling epic.

Sure, the special effects that make The Dude look younger were a stretch back in 2010 – yes, Legacy is that old – and maybe the story could have been more original.

But taken as an adventure that carries you through another world, it can be truly moving. Given the right audio and visual, of course.

Tron: Legacy trailer

TRON: LEGACY - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Transported into Tron: Legacy

Just like our protagonist in the movie gets transported into the game – and in this newer sequel, it's far more immersive and realistic than the original – I hope the same happens with this upgraded 4K Blu-ray release.

Since the movie hinges on visuals and audio, particularly regarding very dark scenes and luminescent colours contrasting against black backdrops, the enhanced release should make a big difference – which is why it's in my shopping basket.

Until now, this has only been available on Disney+ or standard Full HD Blu-ray. This new release will mean not only a higher 4K resolution, but also a higher bitrate – for even better gradation and visual results.

T3's Tech Editor has previously written about how many streaming services can't deliver the same quality as a physical release, which is why 4K Blu-ray remains so important. In general, however, it's on its way out – as penned in The Death Of 4K Blu-ray Will Be A Loss For Us All.

(Image credit: Disney)

Light cycle chases and disc battles are going to look just how the director, Joseph Kosinski – yup, Top Gun: Maverick and F1: The Movie – intended.

But then there's the audio. Daft Punk, the French DJ duo, were responsible for the original soundtrack. Let loose with an orchestra at their disposal, the results are amazing – and I still have this as an entire album on my Spotify.

So add in the fact the 4K Blu-ray disc will get that Dolby Atmos support and, with the right surround system connected to your TV, it's going to be a treat for the ears.

When is the Tron: Legacy 4K Blu-ray out?

The Tron: Legacy 4K Blu-ray is due for release on 29 September, but you can pre-order now.

I'm looking forward to giving my PS5 a push to its disc-reading limits with this movie when it arrives.

I've got that hooked up to my OLED TV to ensure I get the richest blacks, smoothest visuals and punchiest colours. Although I do wish I had the latest Sony Bravia 8 II to really get the utmost out of it...

(Image credit: Disney)

The box will come with the latest 4K HDR version, supporting Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, but you'll also get the original Blu-ray disc bundled in there, too.

Legacy arrives just ahead of the latest movie in the now-trilogy, Tron: Ares, which is due out 10 October – for which I will be reserving my ticket at the IMAX for the full experience.

The new soundtrack, by Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, should really help this stand out as a unique experience. I look forward to enjoying that at home in Dolby Vision 2 in the near future.