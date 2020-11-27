The best Skullcandy Black Friday deals of the day

Skullcandy are one of our favourite headphones brands because they manage to combine three things: low price, style, and good sound quality. It's not an easy mix and yet they manage to do it again and again. And with Black Friday deals on offer, Skullcandy's range of wireless headphones have become a steal.
Skullcandy's most popular pairs of headphones, the Crusher range, offer everything you'd expect to find in expensive Bose, Jabra, and Beats models but for a fraction of the price, including 40 hours of battery life, rapid charging, noise isolating fit, a microphone, and the ability to adjust bass levels depending on the setting.
The Hesh 3 series offers much the same internals but for an even lower price, with 22 hours of battery, quick charging, a microphone, and collapsable design. If you want some cheap and cheerful headphones, you could definitely do worse than these.
Both of these headphones are wireless and come in multiple colours, so you can fit them exactly to your style. The stripped-back design is attractive in our view, rounding off two exceptional pairs of budget headphones.
