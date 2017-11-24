Special edition red Nintendo Switch with Super Mario Odyssey reduced to an incredible £279.99

This is the BIG one guys. Amazon has dropped the mother of all Black Friday Switch deals by discounting the rare red special edition of Nintendo's latest console along with Super Mario Odyssey down to a crazy low £279.99.

That's the incredibly well received Nintendo Switch console, which T3 praised on review, along with one of the greatest video games ever made for a simply amazing price point.

Check out the deal in full below:

Seriously, we can't stress how good this deal is. We've seen some good bundle deals for the Nintendo Switch this Black Friday, but nothing that comes close to this, which combines THE game to own on Switch this holiday season with THE version of the console to own for well below 300 notes.