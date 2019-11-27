Should I buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 330S-15ARR 15.6” laptop?

We're seeing some great deals drop on the Lenovo IdeaPad 330S-15ARR right now in the Black Friday deals extravaganza, and if you think this laptop could be perfect for you then this guide to the laptop is a great way to begin your research.

We've broken down the system below in to a small series of easy to digest segments, which cover everything from its screen and internal hardware, to features and software.

How fast is the Lenovo IdeaPad 330S-15ARR? What kind of processor does it have?

This IdeaPad is powered by an AMD Ryzen 2500U, which is similar to Intel’s Core i5. It runs at up to 3.6GHz so it’s speedy enough for general gaming and fairly demanding tasks such as photo editing, and the processor is teamed up with a generous 8GB of fast DDR4 memory and 256GB of speedy SSD storage. The graphics card is integrated – it’s an AMD Radeon Vega 8 – and you can expect to get up to 5 hours from the battery in normal use.

What kind of display does the Lenovo IdeaPad 330S-15ARR have?

The screen in the Lenovo IdeaPad 330S-15ARR is really nice: it’s a full HD display delivering a resolution of 1920 x 1080 across its 15.6 inches. The technology is IPS LCD, which means a crisp display with good viewing angles. It sounds pretty good for a laptop too thanks to its Dolby Audio speakers.

What connection options does the Lenovo IdeaPad 330S-15ARR offer?

There’s Bluetooth 4.1 and speedy AC Wi-Fi, an HDMI port for TV output, three USB ports (two USB 3.0 and one 3.1 Type C) and a memory card slot.

Who should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 330S-15ARR?

With £130 off the RRP, the Lenovo IdeaPad 330S-15ARR is a solid budget buy: it’s quick, has a decent amount of fast storage and has a really nice screen that’s as useful for working in Word as it is for watching movies. It’s a good home or family laptop, and while 5 hours of battery life isn’t up there with more expensive options it’s still more than enough for most mobile workers too.

Black Friday sales around the web