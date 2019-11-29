Save £648 on this PS4, FIFA20 and Sony Xperia 5 Black Friday bundle from Vodafone

Thinking about getting a PS4 to weather the winter months, along with the blockbuster FIFA20? You're not the only one: it's currently the fourth-best-selling console of all time, and there's never been a better time to take advantage of the glut of PS4 deals on offer this Black Friday season.

If you're in the market for a new phone too, why not take advantage of this phenomenal deal from Vodafone and snap up both at once? That's up there with the best Black Friday deals or bundles on the PS4 we've seen so far.

Vodafone is running a Black Friday promotion that will get you a free PlayStation 4 console when you buy a Sony Xperia 5 contract with unlimited data, minutes and texts, costing just £9 upfront and £36 per month and saving a huge £648 over the course of the contract's run. That is a very good deal anyway - never mind the PS4 bundle being thrown in as well!

If you pick up the console, you'll get 500GB storage space, enough to handle the latest PS4 games and demos available from the PlayStation Network online. The finer details are laid out below:

PS4 bundle with Xperia 5 | was £9 upfront and £63 per month | now £9 upfront and £36 per month with Vodafone

This is a fantastic offer for those of you considering buying Sony's current gen console and already eyeing up one of the company's handsets. The £648 saving is unbelievable, you're left with unlimited data, minutes texts and Vodafone's best download speeds. What's more, the gaming hardware (the PS4 console and FIFA20) is absolutely free. Grab the Xperia 5 and experience the biggest game of the year.View Deal

We reviewed the Xperia 5 and thought that it was a great choice for binging boxsets and watching movies on. The Xperia 5 has a 6.1-inch Full HD display and a 21:9 aspect ratio, making it perfect to watch TV and movies on in landscape. With unlimited data, you'll be able to stream a huge amount of content while you're away from your WiFi.

However, this deal is only on while stocks last, which means you might only have a few days to take advantage of this excellent deal. What are you waiting for?

Black Friday Deals

Black Friday discounts from around the web