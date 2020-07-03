Save £260 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G on EE with 40GB data right now

Finding good deals on top-end smartphones can be a bit tough, as we well know here at T3. Sometimes, though, mobile carriers will come through and that's happened here: EE is offering the brand new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with 40GB data for just £55 per month, a saving of £10 per month and £260 over the whole contract.

For the unacquainted: the Galaxy S20 is the best of the best when it comes to Android, offering incredibly polished and refined smartphone hardware, an amazing camera, and the latest version of Android with Samsung's surprisingly helpful skin.

In terms of the contract, EE is offering a pretty stunning deal: 40GB data, unlimited calls and texts, and access to the UK's fastest 5G network. While 5G technology is only in its infancy, the speeds are definitely worth considering, especially on a phone like the S20. You pay just £50 upfront, down from the usual £70.

The first thing you notice with the S20 is its display, a huge 6.2-inch panel that looks absolutely incredible no matter where you are or what you're doing. The internals, provided by Qualcomm, are incredibly powerful, too, meaning you can game until your hearts content, or whatever else takes your fancy.

Elsewhere, you have a massive 4,000 mAh battery and 128GB of storage. It weighs in at a little over 160 grams, which isn't too bad for a phone of this size, and the slim profile makes it easy to hold even in smaller hands. All in all, this is a fantastic smartphone that we can't really recommend enough. In fact, it even won the T3 Award for Best 5G Smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G (128GB) | EE | 40GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | 24 month contract | £50 upfront | £55/month | Save £260 over the contract | Available from EE

Samsung has really out-done itself with the Galaxy S20 5G, offering an incredibly sleek, powerful, and capable smartphone that doesn't feel too big and can last an entire day. Pairing that with EE's offering is a fantastic way to make the most of everything it has to offer.View Deal

So, if you're in the market for a brand new smartphone, this should be a pretty compelling deal: saving £10 per month and £20 upfront with 40GB of data on offer plus a phone that will never feel old.