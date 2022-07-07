Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 suddenly looks like the ultimate Android foldable phone

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The more I read about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the more impressed I am: it's shaping up to be one of the best Android phones of 2022.

In our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review we praised it as the foldable phone we'd actually want to buy, and multiple reports indicate that its successor, the Z Flip 4, is going to be even better.

The latest news comes via SamMobile, which reports (opens in new tab) on the Flip 4's battery. Instead of one battery there will be two, one with 2,555mAh and one with 1,040mAh. Together that works out as 3,595mAh, or around 3,700mAh in marketing speak. That's a significant upgrade over the Flip 3's 3,330mAh, and it also comes with a charging speed upgrade from 15W to 25W. Together they should solve the battery and charging issues that meant the Z Flip 3 didn't quite have the stamina many users would like.

That's not all. There's a bette screen, a better processor, a new One UI version and a thinner, more compact body. The rest of the specs are pretty tasty too, and the crease is a lot less obvious. The crease is something we talked about in our Galaxy Z Fold 4 wish list, and it applies just as much to the Flip.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks )

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: serious specs make this a pocket rocket

The screen is believed to be a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Full HD+ and 120Hz. Cameras are expected to be 10MP for selfies and 12+12MP on the rear, and the Flip 4 will run Samsung's One UI 4.1.1 – which is based on Android 12 – from day one.

As predicted the Flip 4 is getting the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and that's coming with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage. The case is IPX8 rated for water resistance and supports both wired, wireless and reverse wireless charging, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G.

Best of all, the case is going to be slightly thinner and more compact than the current model. Thin isn't everything when it comes to phones, of course, but it's more of an issue with the best folding phones because they of course get much thicker when you fold them.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch date is believed to be 10 August 2022, so it won't be long before we get to see it in the foldable flesh.