Samsung Galaxy X foldable phone could have three screens

We could see three OLED panels in our pockets soon

Samsung foldable phone

The Samsung Galaxy X foldable smartphone has been leaking more, suggesting it could appear soon. Now a new report reveals that the Galaxy X should be a three-OLED-screen-toting beast.

According to Korea’s The Bell, Samsung plans to place three OLED panels in the Galaxy X to make it a folding smartphone that becomes a tablet, effectively.

The front of the phone comes with two 3.5-inch screens which become a 7-inch tablet style display. The rear also has a 3.5-inch screen so that the phone can be viewed even when folded down.

Samsung reportedly said that it will decide on the final design by June this year and production of the foldable phone will begin at the end of the year for a release in 2019.

It sounds like Samsung won’t produce this on a scale anywhere near to its flagship Galaxy S9, but will make a smaller batch for a more trial like release. One for early adopters then.

While previous rumours suggested the Galaxy X would feature a single screen that folds, this suggest we can expect multiple screens that hinge together. The problem here will be a line gap in between screens. Here’s hoping that edge to edge Infinity Display helps to solve this issue.

