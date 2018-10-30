Samsung Galaxy Winner name for Galaxy F has appeared again

The Samsung Galaxy F, aka Galaxy F folding phone, could actually be called Winner according to a report that backs up previous rumours.

The report has used the name Winner as Samsung's title for its folding phone. While this could be a codename, it's the second time the handset name has leaked.

Yes, Winner is a totally new style of name for a Samsung phone – with no sign of Galaxy in there. But this is also a totally new type of phone so a fresh title shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.

Also revealed by the sources was that the phone would feature a four-inch screen for use when folded closed. It should also fold vertically, rather than horizontally.

Samsung is yet to finalise the phone's design, apparently, so don't expect that rumoured January 2019 release date to stay fixed as it may not even get revealed in November as we'd hoped based on previous rumours.