Samsung Galaxy Note 20 AND Galaxy Fold 2 officially confirmed!

We've heard a lot about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2. There's been plenty of leaks, rumours and renders hitting the web, but no official word from the Samsung camp has broken on either handset until now.

At last, we have confirmation both phones will be coming soon. Samsung has acknowledged the existence – and impending release – of the handsets in its first quarter 2020 results.

In Samsung's blog post, the company details the two handsets (although does not confirm the Note 20 and Fold 2 names) to launch at some point in the second half of the year. Check out the statement below:

"For the second half, amid uncertainties including the possibility of a prolonged pandemic, market competition is forecast to intensify as manufacturers strive to recover from the weakness in the first half.

"The Company will continue to offer differentiated products in the premium segment with the launch of new foldable and Note models."

The Note 20 is said to have some of the best features of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series (such as the camera array of the S20 Plus) and an even more advanced chipset in the Exynos 992. The phone is also said to feature a highly advanced redesign of the S Pen. Meanwhile, we've seen plenty of Galaxy Fold 2 leaks and unconventional designs, but few concrete details.

(Image credit: Concept Creator)

This marks the first real public confirmation of both devices from the Samsung camp. The wide release date window lines up with the rumoured July launch for both handsets, while leaving plenty of wiggle rooms for delays caused by the ongoing global health crisis.

The pandemic has created supply line problems in China, as factories close and delays hit the entire tech industry. Apple has moved its typical September product reveal to later in the year, as the shutdowns affected production of the iPhone 12. Microsoft and Nintendo are also feeling the pinch, with Switch accessories and Surface tablet production temporarily disrupted.

However, as yet Samsung's mobile phone division doesn't seem to have been impacted by the crisis. We'll know more for sure as we approach the July release date and more news comes from the Samsung camp.

