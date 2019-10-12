Samsung's iPhone 11 rival is right around the corner – and it isn't the Galaxy S11

Keen to win over cost-conscious customers drawn to the base £729 model of the Apple iPhone 11, Samsung is readying a new smartphone that will sit beneath both the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy S10, offering a flagship-level performance – with a few sacrifices made here and there – at a diluted price.

Dubbed the Samsung Galaxy A91 (SM-A915F), the handset is equipped with a massive 6.7-inch Infinity U Display, a Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 855 CPU and 8GB of RAM, according to SamMobile. It's also rumoured to feature a tri-camera (48MP + 12MP + 8MP), a 4500mAh battery and 128GB of expandable storage.

That's near enough level with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy S10, save for the fact both the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S handsets have a far superior camera setup and a higher resolution screen. But that's a small price to pay (pun intended) for a handset set to retail for a fraction of the cost of the flagship duo.

For comparison, the entry-level iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch LCD screen (versus the OLED on the Samsung), an Apple A13 Bionic CPU, 4GB of RAM, a dual-camera on the rear (12MP + 12MP), 64GB of storage and a 3110mAh cell. So the Samsung Galaxy A91 comes out on top in the hardware department – on paper, at least.

There's no word on when the Samsung Galaxy A91 will hit the shelves.