Rivian is the electric vehicle company you’re about to hear a lot more about

Ahead of its public listing, Rivian and its R1T pickup could be bigger than Tesla's Cybertruck

Rivian R1T EV pickup
(Image credit: Rviain)
Mat Gallagher

By Last updated

Rivian has a certain Tesla element to it. An outsider to the traditional auto market and one of many obscure names that have offered up a series of concept vehicles over the past few years. However, with Rivian there’s a difference.

Two of its biggest backers are Amazon and Ford. Rivian is developing a next-generation battery for Ford’s EV portfolio that would also use Rivian’s skateboard platform. And in addition to Amazon’s investment, it has a contract for Rivian to build it 100,000 electric delivery vans – 10,000 of which will be due by the end of 2022.

Rivian isn’t just developing for other people, though. Its first vehicle, the R1T pickup, is due to go into production this month in Illinois, while its second vehicle, the R1S 4x4 truck, is due to follow (though currently on hold).

Rivian R1T EV pickup

(Image credit: Rviain)

Reservations are full for the launch edition of the R1T, which features a 300+ mile range and starts from $73,000 (£53k/AU$100k). However, two more editions – the adventure package and explorer package – are due to start delivery in January 2022.

The design is somewhere in the middle of the out-there Tesla Cybertruck and the conservative Ford F-150. It features a short rear flat bed, a cab that seats five, a front trunk and a gear tunnel behind the back seats. There’s also a camp kitchen that extends from the side of the truck, providing two induction hobs a work, a collapsible sink and work surface. This is a vehicle designed for outdoor adventure rather than the building site.

Inside, the Rivian R1T promises true hands-free driving assistance powered by its own hardware system known as Driver+. There’s automatic steering, braking, lane change and vehicle alerts, and updates will be provided all over-the-air – at no extra cost.

According to Bloomberg, the public IPO is planned to take place around the Thanksgiving holiday (November 25), though this depends on final approvals. With this capital behind it, Rivian could be real competition for Tesla, and for more traditional motor companies.

Rivian R1T EV pickup

The Rivian Camp Kitchen

(Image credit: Rviain)
TOPICS
Auto
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat is a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, cars, music or travel. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and is now based in Chicago.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.