PSVR 2 suddenly looks even more appealing to PS5 gamers

Sony has given a lot of details about the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset, known as PSVR 2, ahead of its expected launch in late 2022 or early 2023.

The follow-up to the original PSVR, one of the best VR headsets, PSVR 2 looks like Sony has spent time refining the product and building out capabilities that pair nicely with the the PlayStation 5.

The PSVR 2 headset is an upgrade in every single way – as you'd expect from a product being released now, rather than in 2016 – and we can't wait to get our hands on one for testing.

Up until now, though, we've only seen Sony's images of the PSVR 2, most of which are taken in white-backed rooms that are hard to gain a sense of scope from.

But that has just dramatically changed after Reddit user u/doncan94 reposted an image (opens in new tab) of the PSVR 2 sat on what appears to be a sofa, giving us our first look at the headset in the wild.

And, from what we can see in the image, the PSVR 2 is a sleek device with a much smaller frame than previous models. Indeed, our main takeaway is the headset looks even lighter and more streamlined than we thought it would be – and that's great news.

One of the main issues with the original PSVR was how bulky the headset was, especially given that ideally you'd spend hours with it on your head – making any extra weight very noticeable. Combined with multiple cables, things often got a bit messy and uncomfortable.

The PSVR 2 is, in a word, fresh. It looks stylish, light and streamlined, and that means PS5 gamers should be able to increase the amount of time spent gaming on it, which in turn will make it an even more valuable PlayStation 5 accessory to own.

(Image credit: Sony)

The perfect accessory

Given the sheer power available with the PS5, having an updated headset is going to be pretty game-changing – no pun intended.

While we obviously haven't tried the PSVR 2 yet, everything we've seen from Sony suggests that it will be the device of our dreams, or at least rival the Oculus Quest 2, which is probably on balance the VR headset you need to beat to be top dog.

Needless to say, T3 will be looking to go head-on with the PSVR 2 as soon as Sony takes the wraps of the VR headset, so be sure to check back on T3 over the coming months for all the latest developments.