Best PS5 pre-order deals: PlayStation pre-orders live now

It's now been officially confirmed. PS5 pre-orders begin TODAY on 17 September, 2020. The console will cost $499 / £449 / €499 / AU$749.95 and is releasing on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, and the rest of the world on November 19, 2020.

PS5 pre-orders in stock now – checked every 15 minutes

As a result we suggest you use this PS5 pre-order guide to quickly find out which retailers are offering PS5 pre-orders already and lock in an order. Simply use the nearby menu to browse the retailers in your region.

Right now it is unconfirmed exactly when on the 17th of September retailers will go live with their PS5 pre-orders, though, and from what we've seen so far different stores are going live at different times. Amazon's pre-orders in the UK, for example, are already live.

So we advise you to check in regularly. Missing out on the first few days of pre-orders could be very costly in terms of when you finally get your system, so shop fast and smart.

PS5 pre-orders: top retailers [UK]

Very

Very has PS5 pre-orders in stock now at £449.. These are the pre-order options: PlayStation 5 Console + Additional DualSense Wireless Controller

+ 365 Day PSN Subscription Card

+ £50 PSN Wallet Top Up

+ Additional DualSense Controller And 365 Day PSN Subscription Card

Amazon UK

Amazon pre-orders have gone live in the UK, but they have immediately sold out of the first tranche. We're expecting more consoles in stock anytime, though, so keep refreshing the page as much as possible.

Currys

Currys' PS5 pre-orders are now live. The site seems to be having some difficulty with the traffic, though, and it slow to load and inconsistent. Worth persevering with we feel, as Currys tends to have good stock reserves.

Argos

PS5 pre-orders are confirmed as going live at Argos on Friday September 18th. If you don't get a system today on day one, then waiting up until midnight or getting up early tomorrow and heading to Argos seems like a good bet.

John Lewis

An outside choice no doubt for many gamers to lock-in their PS5 pre-order, but actually due to John Lewis' astonishingly good customer service and best-in-class free two-year guarantee, it could be a great place to secure a system.View Deal

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys' have already had a tranche of PS5 consoles go live and they sold out, fast. More stock is expected shortly, though, so keep checking in throughout today.

ShopTo

For a penny users can currently pre-order a pre-order either for the full-fat console or the Digital Edition. You can also order games and accessories for a penny, too. You could build a bundle and then ShopTo will notify you of the final price and you can pull the trigger on the pre-order.

GAME

GAME has got a pretty darn good PS5 pre-order hub up and running right now, which includes full system specs, details on its hardware and features, as well as videos of its games. Right now Game appears to be suffering from some high traffic issues, as its console pre-order page currently isn't loading.View Deal

PS5 pre-orders: top retailers [USA]

Walmart

Walmart PS5 pre-orders are now live, but the retailer is dropping in and out of the consoles' being in stock. You can also pre-order the DualSense 5 controller as well as 4 launch games including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demons Souls, Destruction AllStars and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Amazon US

Amazon US hasn't opened its pre-orders just yet, but following pre-orders going live at the UK store, we're expecting them to open up very soon indeed. Keep checking in throughout 17 September.

Best Buy

Best Buy has the PS5, PS5 Digital Edition and and PS5 bundle package currently listed up on its website. Pricing starts at $399 and stretches up to $534.98. Games and accessories are also listed. Currently listed as "Coming Soon", but we expect these to go live imminently.

GameStop

While you can't place your pre-order just yet through GameStop, you can still sign-up via email to receive updates regarding the PS5 pre-order and release times. You'll definitely want to sign-up with GameStop as they tend to have some pretty great console release specials.

Target

Target's PS5 pre-order hub is more basic than the rest but still allows you to sign-up for email updates and delivers some basic information about the console, accessories and games that are incoming. Might be worth signing up for as Target is typically very competitive in terms of bundle deals.

PS5 pre-orders: top retailers [AUS]

Amazon AU (BOTH MODELS NOW SOLD OUT)

Amazon's AU pre-order page for the regular edition is live, with a AU$749 price and (at the time of publication) a launch-day shipping date. Amazon's all sold out of the regular PS5, but it's now opened up Digital Edition orders, so if you're keen on the cheaper $599 model you'll want get a wriggle on and hit up this page.

Sony Store Australia (BOTH MODELS NOW SOLD OUT) The official store for Sony Australia has both the regular PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition now available. There's a limit of one per customer, and at the time of writing you could still order and receive a console for the launch on November 12 - although stock is likely to sell quickly, so be sure to double-check if that's important to you.

JB Hi-Fi (SOLD OUT)

JB Hi-Fi's PlayStation 5 preorder pages are up for both models, with both requiring a deposit of AU$50. It's worth noting that JB has a big red disclaimer that states "your pre-order does not guarantee availability on the day of release", so if you're looking for 100% certainty you may want to shop elsewhere.

Harvey Norman ("COMING BACK SOON")

Hardly Normals has gone live with its PS5 pre-orders, although the standard AU$749.95 model quickly sold out after being listed. At the time of writing, the Digital Edition is still available, but given how quickly its bigger sibling sold out when don't know how long that'll last.

EB Games (ORDER FOR SHIPPING IN 2021)

EB Games was quick to get its pre-order offers live, and it now seems to have sold out of its launch shipments of both the regular and Digital Edition consoles. You can still place an order, but there's no firm word on when it will ship other than "2020".

The Gamesmen (NOT YET LIVE - PRE-REGISTER)

The Gamesmen's website was down for us earlier today, likely due to overwhelming demand, but the popular gaming store hasn't actually opened up PS5 preorders yet. There's no official word on when that will happen, but you can sign up to be notified by email.

PS5 pre-orders: PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

The PS5 Digital Edition is also available to pre-order. For the very best deal be sure to sign-up to our free notification service, which will inform you immediately when the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is made available to pre-order anywhere around the world.

PS5 pre-orders are opening on 17 September, 2020. The news was confirmed by gaming industry figure Geoff Keighley.

PS5 pre-orders: should you order on day one?

Sony realised many months ago that the PlayStation 5 is going to be in massive demand this winter, and it has doubled its production run as a result. Even so, though, many of those extra consoles likely won't land in time for the console's launch, or indeed Xmas and New Year.

Yes, there is a very real chance that gamers who want a PS5 will have to wait until January or February next year in order to get a system. And this is something that, worryingly, looks like it could get exacerbated, too.

That's because there's been worrying reports that eBay scalpers have targeted the PS5 as the number one product this winter holiday season to buy up for inflated price resells. Scalpers know how much the PlayStation 5 is wanted by gamers and intend to exploit their passion.

The best way to make sure you don't miss out or get scalped, therefore, is to be quick out of the gate with a PS5 pre-orders – and that is something that this guide can certainly help you with.

PS5 pre-orders: How much will the PlayStation 5 cost?

We now have official confirmation that the PS5 costs $499 / £449 / €499. AU$749.95, while the PS5 Digital Edition will cost $399 / £349 / €399. AU$599.95.

PS5 pre-orders: What are the console bundle options?

Right now this isn't something that has been touched on yet by retailers, but we imagine similar options to those currently offered now, especially in light of the range of accessories on offer. Expect to see bundles featuring two DualSense controllers, as well as options including the Pulse 3D headset, DualSense charging station, and HD camera.

On the software front, the PS5 is almost certainly going to be on offer with Sony's firs-party games, like Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, as well popular IPs like GTA, FIFA, and Call of Duty, although these might not all be available at launch.

And, remember, even if the Sony themselves don't launch any accessory or game bundles, third-party retailers can absolutely do that, so be sure to scope out what sort of console and game or console and accessory options are on offer.

We'll add more pre-order info as we get it, but in the meantime, you can sign up to receive PS5 pre-order updates to get the best deals before anyone else!