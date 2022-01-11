PS5 event with Hogwarts Legacy set for February, says Sony insider

2022 is now underway and already we've got a hot new rumour doing the rounds regarding Sony's next PlayStation 5 event – and it's already sounding like one not to miss.

Word of a PS5 event began making its way to the web courtesy of Sony insider and freelance games journalist Tom Henderson , who has a credible history of leaking details ahead of time. For instance, they corroborated the existence of Quantic Dream's Star Wars Eclipse game a few months before its announcement, as well as ongoing development on The Last of Us remake.

The news here, though, is that Sony is set to host its next PS5 event (potentially a State of Play) in February, with Henderson believing it to be a "pretty big one". While it's unclear what sort of games could appear, the journalist alluded to Warner Bros. turning up with Hogwarts Legacy when answering a question about the game.

The current rumor is that the next Sony event looks like it could be in February based on this month's media events and past PlayStation dates.It'll probably be State of Play, but it has the potential to be a pretty big one IMO. pic.twitter.com/Si0QSY7PeZJanuary 9, 2022 See more

Twitter user AccountNGT (who also has a history of sharing Sony leaks) further confirmed that an event from PlayStation is due to take place early this year. Looking at Sony's history and it did hold a State of Play in February 2021, with Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Sifu headlining.

The last State of Play took place on October 27th, 2021 and was arguably one of its weakest showings ever, as influencers and viewers slandered the dreary display. Taking this into consideration, you would think Sony would want to come out swinging while also giving one last major market push for Horizon Forbidden West, which is set to roll out globally on February 18th.

Meanwhile, if Hogwarts Legacy is still expected to launch in 2022, it would make sense to get some more footage out there. Set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter during the 1800s, the open-world action RPG is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases of the calendar year.