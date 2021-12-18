Hogwarts Legacy news is the perfect Christmas gift for Harry Potter fans

As T3 has reported previously, Hogwarts Legacy is the next-gen Harry Potter video game experience that gamers have been crying out for.

Hogwarts Legacy, which is launching on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X next-gen consoles, promises to allow gamers to jump into the world of Harry Potter and live the life of a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s.

Simply put, that is dream game territory for Harry Potter fans, and that is why the latest official announcement from Hogwarts Legacy's publisher, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, is so exciting.

And, it's doubly exciting considering that a really exciting leak has just dropped alongside it, too.

Let's deal with the official announcement first. As tweeted on the official Warner Bros. Avalanche Twitter account, we've just had confirmation that the team are "excited to share more news and updates on Hogwarts Legacy next year."

Happy Holidays from the Avalanche team! We’re excited to share more news and updates on Hogwarts Legacy next year. pic.twitter.com/f1rBcJf91ODecember 16, 2021 See more

That, in itself is exciting as it seems to back up the fact that Hogwarts Legacy is indeed going to launch in 2022 as expected.

However, when you then factor in that a well-known leaker has been proved right multiple times before has just said that "things got moving for Hogwarts Legacy today, I'm expecting the trailer very soon", and it gets very exciting.

Taken together here at T3 we think this suggests that a proper Hogwarts Legacy trailer is imminent and that, following on from it, Harry Potter fans are going to be treated to regular updates throughout 2022 leading up to the game's release date.

What is the Hogwarts Legacy release date? Right now all we know is that the game is expected to launch in the second half of 2022, with a pre-Christmas 2022 window most likely in our mind.

However, with a full Hogwarts Legacy trailer dropping we'll hopefully have a much better idea of just how special the game is going to be, as well as more plot and gameplay details.

For Harry Potter-starved fans of the Wizarding World, this Hogwarts Legacy news really is the perfect Christmas gift.