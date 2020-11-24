PS5 bombshell: Sony boss says NO MORE PlayStation 5

Have you been caught up in the PS5 frenzy and are now feverishly searching for your own next-gen console? According to Sony, you might be out of luck, as all of the stock has been cleared out, and it's frantically trying to replenish its supply.

Much like the Xbox Series X , it’s looking increasingly likely that those wanting either console might not get a chance before next year, with Microsoft already warning of months of shortages. PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan confirmed in a new interview that Sony's launch stock of PS5s has now been completely depleted.

Speaking to Russian outlet TASS , Ryan stated that “absolutely everything has been sold” with regards to current PS5 stock. This will come as no surprise to those who attempted to purchase a system at launch, or are trying to get hold of one in the subsequent (and upcoming) PS5 restock , as all major retailers are selling out within minutes of the inventory going live.

Rest assured, however, that Sony is devoting significant resources towards meeting the rabid demand. With all stock gone, Ryan is now “spending a lot more time on trying to increase supply to meet that demand.”

Whilst official PS5 launch sales figures have yet to be announced, there is intense speculation that Sony will have another record-breaking hit on its hands, with Jim Ryan saying that the PS5 launch will outdo the PS4s.

The console launches are particularly unusual given the COVID-19 pandemic, and Ryan has praised the manufacturing team who “worked miracles” to get the PS5 on shelves this year, even if they “might have had a few more to sell” had the pandemic not intervened.

Those who have been lucky enough to get hold of a system may have experienced some initial PS5 launch problems, but happily there are fixes to resolve them, and the hardware's reception has been largely enthusiastic.

If you're still determined to grab a PS5 by year's end, this week's Black Friday deals might be the lucky break you've been hoping for. Don't expect discounts on the new hardware, but retailers are planning a PPS5 restock in time to meet shopping demand this week.



