Xbox Series X restock goes live today at Currys

Still haven't managed to get hold of an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S? Currys has got you covered with an Xbox Series X restock going live today at 1pm.
The retailer has been sold out since launch but has more units dropping for its week of Black Friday deals. Don't expect any discounts this soon after launch; the big draw is that it has any stock to begin with.
Due to the national lockdown, orders are restricted to online only.
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has warned of months of Xbox Series X|S shortages as the company struggles to meet the overwhelming demand, so if you want to secure your next-gen console, head over to Currys this afternoon. Be sure to make an account and login to get through the checkout process as fast as possible.
If you manage to snag a console, you'll can either buy yourself some Xbox Series X games to go with it, or sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to get access to hundreds of titles across four generations of Xbox consoles for £10.99 per month, or as little as £1 if you're new to the service.
If you miss out today, it's likely we'll see more retailers rolling out Xbox Series X|S deals, as we've seen happening with the PS5, so if you want to try your chances with Sony's console, head over to our where to buy PS5 guide for more info.
