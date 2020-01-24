PS4 wins gaming console of the decade

When the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013 off the back of Sony's worst ever console generation, one where the PlayStation 3 got firmly trounced by the Microsoft Xbox 360 to a humbling degree, few would have predicted the gaming platform to proceed to dominate the next seven years as it has done.

Right now, in 2020, the PlayStation 4 has sold twice as many units as the Xbox One, which is a simply staggering achievement for the Japanese console maker. This has come about due to many things, but first among them is the PS4's focus on just one thing: PS4 games, PS4 games and more PS4 games.

The gaming ecosystem on PlayStation 4 is not only deep but incredibly broad, too, with a fantastic mix of brilliant exclusives like Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War and Horizon: Zero Dawn, joining dynamite third-party titles, indie games and unique VR experiences. And, while the Xbox One has some quality exclusives and, in the form of the Xbox One X, the more superior hardware, on the whole it just can't match the gaming experiences and value the PlayStation 4 has to offer.

The PS4's mid-generation refreshes, with the PlayStation 4 Slim followed by the PlayStation 4 Pro, were also timed and handled well, and helped breathe extra life into the system when it needed it most. And that, along with - especially in its original incarnation - a beautifully mature and understated design, has made this console Sony's second best-selling console ever and worthy winner of the Future Tech Awards Console of the Decade gong.

In total, over 100 winners were crowned in the Future Tech Awards, and Google was one of the biggest winners with five different awards. With over 200,000 votes cast, readers of Future Publishing's tech websites which include T3, TechRadar and Tom's Guide voted for the Pixelbook Go as the Best Chromebook of 2019. In the smart home, Google Assistant was voted the best smart assistant, the Nest Mini was the Best Smart Speaker and the Nest Hub Max was voted the Best Smart Display.

Alongside Google, there were wins for Samsung as the Galaxy Fold was voted the best mobile innovation in the Reader’s Choice and Future Choice awards, while OnePlus won Best Value Smartphone for the OnePlus 7T.

The really exciting news for gamers the world over, though, is that just as the PS4 is crowned Console of the Decade, Sony's next-generation console, the PS5, is about to be officially unveiled.

Currently set for a glamorous unveiling in New York City in February, along with a series of visually spectacular PS5 games, the PlayStation 5 already looks like it is going to continue the PS4's legacy with aplomb, delivering gamers simply incredible gaming experiences that leave their jaws well and truly on the floor.

The PS5 is due to hit store shelves in late 2020, just in time for the winter holiday season, so we think it fair to say that many gamers will wake up over the moon when they find a PlayStation 5 tucked firmly beneath the Christmas tree.

