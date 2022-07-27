PS Plus games for August leak promising an extraordinary month for PS5 and PS4 users

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sony's PlayStation Plus line-up for the month of August has leaked, suggesting it will be one of the best months of games for PS5 and PS4 subscribers in 2022 yet.

As first revealed by Dealabs (opens in new tab) user billbil-kun, the three titles that will be available to claim will be Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Little Nightmares – three fantastic games that are worth playing. Of course, it's best to take rumour lightly, though, history suggests this information is accurate with the leaker correctly predicting the titles every month since September 2021.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is a 2020 remake of the beloved skateboarding duo that was both originally developed and released by Neversoft in 1999 and 2000. It went on the become the fastest-selling game in the franchise with over one million copies sold within the first two weeks. It also possesses a dynamite soundtrack, if I do say so myself.

It's a real shame we won't be getting any more, as last month it was revealed by Tony Hawk himself that remakes of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 were planned , however, Activision Blizzard cancelled them. This was due to the company absorbing developer Vicarious Visions. Damn, not cool.

Then we have 2020's Yakuza: Like a Dragon, a hugely popular role-playing game that many describe as being one of the best in the genre of the last decade. The story revolves around Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking yakuza grunt who is imprisoned for 18 years only to be left on the brink of death by the man he trusted most once he gets out. The game is known for its zany personality, changing the series from its traditional beat-em formula into a traditional turn-based JRPG.

Finally, Little Nightmares is a horror puzzle-platformer that follows the journey of Six, a hungry little girl who must escape the Maw, an iron vessel inhabited by monstrous, twisted beings. It was first launched in 2017 and received a prequel, Little Nightmares II, only last year. I played the latter and found it delightful, so will be checking this one out for sure.

To sum up, the following games will be available on PS Plus for July 2022 (including platforms):

Tony's Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 – PS5 / PS4

Yakuza: Like a Dragon – PS5 / PS4

Little Nightmares – PS4

It should also be noted that Little Nightmares is available to those on PS5 as well as PS4 through backwards compatibility. You still have time to redeem July's PS Plus games until August 1st, 2022, with Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan and Arcadegeddon all free to download for subscribers.