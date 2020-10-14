Prime Day TV deals – LAST CHANCE! Save on Samsung, LG, Philips, TCL and Hisense!

Prime Day finishes at midnight tonight, so if you're looking at getting a new TV, make sure you don't miss the perfect deal here! The offers are full of big names, including budget and QLED sets from Samsung, LED and OLED sets from LG, Ambilight TVs from Philips, and amazing cheap QLED TVs from TCL, among others!

The options range from some great budget sets up to some pretty damn elite models, so there could be something to suit everyone when it comes to price or size.

We've chosen a few of our favourite TVs from the selection below, but there really is a huge range of stuff, and we couldn't possible cover it all here without getting extremely confusing. So while these are all hugely tempting, be sure to check out what else is available if they don't float your boat.

Philips Ambilight 70PUS8545 | Save £150 | Now £849 at Amazon

A huge 4K TV for a tiny price! You get Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos 3D audio, Philips' excellent P5 picture processing engine for making everything look sharp on that big display, plus three-sided Ambilight, which spreads the colours of what's on the screen onto the walls in real-time, helping your big TV give an even more immersive experience.View Deal

TCL C715 4K QLED TV (50-inch) | Save £100 | Now £399 at Amazon

The 50-inch TCL C715 4K TV does everything bigger TVs can and is perfect for smaller rooms that don't need a giant display on the wall. All of the smart TV features are present and correct, the price is just lower.View Deal

LG CX 65-inch OLED 4K TV | Save £200 | Now £1,799 at Amazon

It's the best OLED TV in its price range generally, and it's our pick as the best TV of any kind for PS5! Get absolutely stunning HDR images from the OLED panel, supreme processing to make sure HD or 4K video makes the most of it, and one of the best smart platforms to watch things on it.View Deal

