Oppo smartwatch could launch on the same day as Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Just as we’d prepared ourselves for the reveal of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro on 10 August, it now sounds like rival Oppo will show off a timepiece of its own on the very same day.

Oppo Watch 3 is rumoured to be a family of three smartwatches, and a leaked image suggests they will have a rectangular display similar to the Apple Watch. One model appears to have a face that is curved slightly from top to bottom, and a crown-like controller on the side.

The image, which first appeared on Chinese social network Weibo and was spotted by SparrowsNews , shows a pair of smartwatches with smart leather straps and traditional buckles. They are believed to be called the Oppo Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro, with the latter having a curved display. The watches are said to include an ECG app and they will be available in four colours – black, silver, dark grey and light gold.

(Image credit: Weibo)

It’s been known for a while that at least one of the new Oppo watches will be powered by the new Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor. Revealed in July, the system-on-a-chip is said to offer 50 percent longer battery life and double the performance of its predecessor, the Snapdragon Wear 4100, while also being 30 percent smaller.

Planning to reveal the watches on 10 August is a clear sign of intent from Oppo. It has been known for some time that the next Samsung Unpacked product launch event takes place that day, kicking off at 2pm BST and expected to include the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 folding smartphones, and the Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch family.

We don’t know what time Oppo plans to reveal its new watches, but it’s sure to be a busy day with both events likely happening within a few hours of each other.