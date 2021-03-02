OnePlus 9 Pro pre-order date and bonus gift leaked: here's what's in store

The OnePlus 9 is set to launch this month, based on rumors we've heard so far, but the most recent one has tipped the OnePlus 9 pre-order date for March 23, as well as letting us know the pre-order bonuses available.

The OnePlus 9 series is getting a mild shake up with a slightly different naming convention compared to last year's OnePlus 8; there'll be no OnePlus 9 Lite, or OnePlus 9E – just a three-strong lineup comprised of the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus has something lined up for March 8, based on a recent tweet teasing "something new...on the horizon", but whenever the OnePlus 9 debut is planned for, Twitter tipster Evan Blass has said we'll see pre-orders open for the device on Tuesday, March 23.

According to Blass, OnePlus 9 pre-orders will kick off in just a few weeks, with the bonus for pre-order customers being the OnePlus Buds Z true wireless earbuds, but there is a caveat. OnePlus 9 vanilla pre-orders will ship with the standard OnePlus Buds Z, while OnePlus 9 Pro pre-order customers will get the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition, which are incredibly cute!

Blass adds that if the OnePlus 9R rolls out alongside the standard and Pro models, as well as the OnePlus smartwatch, then neither of these two devices will be eligible for a pre-order gift.

As Blass points out, while OnePlus packs premium features into its flagship phones, the hardware's camera specs can be wanting. OnePlus seems to be ready to remedy that situation with the OnePlus 9, and its Twitter tease for the March 8 event, so stay tuned!