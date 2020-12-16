Nintendo Switch Pro left DOA by the gaming handheld of our dreams

Rumors of a Nintendo Switch Pro have been gaining momentum recently, with reports coming out of Japan indicating that we could see a new, upgraded Nintendo Switch coming sometime in the next couple of years.

After taking one look at the brand new 'Win 3' handheld games console from Chinese firm GPD, though, many gamers may be forced to forget about Switch Pro altogether, with the system delivering specs and functionality that smokes the current gen of handhelds comprehensively.

The Win 3 console delivers a handheld gaming device with a 5.5-inch 1,280 x 720 display, Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, a 96 EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 GPU (the most powerful iGPU Intel makes), and 16GB of RAM. The operating system is Windows 10.

Combined this leads to modern AAA games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Death Stranding and Devil May Cry 5 running at high settings and at buttery smooth frame rates.

To see the Win 3 portable gaming machine in action simply watch one of the videos below:

Storage is handled by a m.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD as well as microSDXC card reader (supports A2 cards with 160MB/s speeds), while the screen is coated with Gorilla Glass 5 for protection on the go.

In terms of ports, the Win 3 includes a Thunderbolt 4 port, as well as a USB 4, USB Type-A, HDMI and 3.5mm audio jack. Cooling is active, too, with an internal fan working in sync with a brace of heat pipes.

There are dedicated gamer-focussed controllers on the Win 3, too, including Analog L2/R2 triggers, dual analogue sticks (press down for L3/R3), a D-Pad as well as X, Y, A, B keys. In addition, there are also two built-in vibration motors for Joy-Con style haptic feedback.

There's also a companion dock for the Win 3, just like the Nintendo Switch, which allows the console to be played while charging and also acts as a kickstand. Naturally, with a HDMI port, the Win 3 can be connected to a larger monitor or TV, too.

The Win 3 is roughly the same size and proportions as the Nintendo Switch. (Image credit: GDP)

As can be seen in the above image, the Win 3 very closely resembles the Nintendo Switch and has roughly the same form factor, too. In terms of the internal hardware spec, it also crushes the Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite comprehensively – this is a true powerhouse handheld.

The fact that the system runs Windows 10, too, means that a vast library of titles already exist that can be played. Take any PC game you like as well as any game service like STEAM or GOG, and simply install and play as if you were getting stuck in on desktop or laptop.

Retro games, modern games, browser-based games, emulators for other consoles – all are accessible with the Win 3.

Just imagine the Win 3 running Cyberpunk 2077... truly mouth-watering. That's Cyberpunk 2077 on the go. Wow! 🤯

The really neat thing about the Win 3, though, is that it is not just a gaming system, with a fully keyboard hidden under its slide-up screen. As such, this is very much a portable computer, too – editing documents, answering emails, watching Netflix and browsing the internet, among much more, is very much enabled.

Yes, the system is geared towards gaming, but thanks to its OS and these hardware features, it is a far more versatile portable system than a straight gaming portable.

Right now the Win 3 is in its final production stage before the console is launched on Indiegogo in January 2021, with two models made available, both of which will be delivered to purchasers in April and May next year. The entry level version of the console will come with a Core i5 CPU and come in a silver colorway, while the top-spec model with be available in black and will ship with a Core i7 CPU.

The Win 3 runs Windows 10 and also features a hidden keyboard. (Image credit: GDP)

Here at T3 we're really enthused by the emergence of the Win 3 as it shows just what is possible in terms of handheld gaming consoles and seems to fill the gap in competition we're currently seeing against the Switch (there's still no PSP 5G successor to the PS Vita from Sony, and Microsoft just aren't interested).

Look, we love the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite here at T3, but there is no doubting that when it comes round to the hardcore gaming enthusiast market, both the Big N's handhelds come up short – they just don't have the technical power or access to many of today's best mature titles.

From what we've seen so far, the Win 3 fixes that, providing an enthusiast's ideal handheld gaming machine that really pushes the boundary of customisation, versatility and gaming fidelity.

No price point has yet to be revealed for the Win 3 in either of its variants, however we're guessing that all that top tech won't come cheap. Not for the casual gamer, then, but certainly something more serious joypad jockeys should follow as we move into 2021, and especially so while the Nintendo Switch Pro still remains firmly behind closed doors.