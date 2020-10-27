Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundles have landed early!

Both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite have been almost impossible to get hold of this year, enjoying a surge in popularity during lockdown, with games like Animal Crossing creating cultural moments and a sense of community while we were all holed up in our houses.

Well both the original Switch and the Lite version are back in stock at Amazon, in an array of colors and bundled with a game from a selection that should scratch the itch of almost everyone.

Given that the hardware has been so hard to get hold of, you might want to snap up the console even if the game it comes with isn't your cup of tea. You can always pick up more Nintendo Switch games later, and if you're opting for the OG Switch and end up with a colorway that's not your first choice, grab the console while you can and switch out the Joy-Cons afterwards.

If you're looking for a newer game that still taps into player creativity with slice-of-life gameplay, you can't go wrong with this Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing bundle. The game's popularity exploded more than anyone could've imagined during lockdown, and the community along with it. It's a great first game to dive into on the console.