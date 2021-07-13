New Virgin Galactic Spaceflight x Under Armour Limited Capsule Collection is turning me into an absolute hypebeast

Unless you live under a rock, you must have heard that two of the wealthiest people on earth, Sir Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos, are having their own little space race going on right now, both flying to space (or near space) using the shuttle rockets built by their own companies. And although you'll probably never have enough money to be able to afford either company's space trip ticket prices, you can certainly save up enough to buy a piece of the new Virgin Galactic Spaceflight Under Armour x Limited Capsule Collection, which might help you alleviate the pain of being stuck down on the surface of the planet.

The Capsule Collection is the fruit of the collaboration that started between Under Armour and Virgin Galactic back in January 2019. Later that year, UA created a 'Spacewear System' for Virgin Galactic Future Astronauts that looks equally as cool as it sounds. The partnership between the two companies was further cemented with another collaboration that enabled UA to work together with Virgin Galactic’s design firm, Seymourpowell, to help in the design of the seats of the VSS Unity.

Virgin Galactic Spaceflight x Under Armour Limited Capsule Collection: image gallery

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Under Armour) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Under Armour) Image 2 of 11 (Image credit: Under Armour) Image 3 of 11 (Image credit: Under Armour) Image 4 of 11 (Image credit: Under Armour) Image 5 of 11 (Image credit: Under Armour) Image 6 of 11 (Image credit: Under Armour) Image 7 of 11 (Image credit: Under Armour) Image 8 of 11 (Image credit: Under Armour) Image 9 of 11 (Image credit: Under Armour) Image 10 of 11 (Image credit: Under Armour) Image 11 of 11 (Image credit: Under Armour)

Virgin Galactic Spaceflight x Under Armour Limited Capsule Collection: price and availability

The Under Armour x Virgin Galactic collection is available at Under Armour US, Under Armour UK and in select UA Brand Houses beginning Monday, 12 July.

Prices from $60/£42.

(Image credit: Under Armour)

To commemorate Sir Bransons first excursion into space on board of the VSS Unity, Under Armour is releasing a limited edition Virgin Galactic capsule collection. Unfortunately, the space suit is not included in the collection but at least you can buy this ultra-sexy UA x Virgin Galactic Flight Jacket for a friendly price of $250/£220.

The rest of the collection consists of UA’s RUSH and Recover gear, including workout t shirts, running tights, recovery hoodies and more. Funnily enough, the seasonal exclusive page over at AU also includes the otherwise excellent HOVR Machina 2 Colorshift running shoes which has nothing to do with the out of this world event.

UA's Ruch technology features "mineral-infused fabric designed for your toughest workouts" while the RECOVER collection features a pattern inside the fabric that "returns infrared energy to your body". Talking about space age technology!