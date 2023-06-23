The North Face's hotly-anticipated second collection with Online Ceramics is here

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The next iteration of this highly anticipated collaboration features from the outdoor brand The North Face and Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Online Ceramics has hit the shelves today. The first iteration of the collab in 2022 sold out in hours, so if you fancy any of the garments, you must act quickly!

The new gear is an assortment of apparel and equipment that is “Built for Life” and created for “Camping and Outdoor Use,” such as the first limited release and collaboration of The North Face Basecamp Box for organised gear storage and transportation, a Polartec Blanket that is packable with a soft fleece side, and a Brimmer Hat for comfort and protection in the outdoors.

The collection also features t-shirts, hoodies and pants with colourful, irreverent graphics and messages true to Online Ceramics, such as “Forest Hugger”, “Star Person”, and “Happiness Inside,” and the first TNF x Online Ceramics pieces designed specifically for women, including the cropped tee and biker shorts.

(Image credit: The North Face)

Online Ceramics is known for their small-batch, hand-dyed graphic t-shirts featuring artwork inspired by the natural beauty of the planet. The two brands collaborated for the first time in 2022, launching products that utilised a new Re-Grind platform, a process that repurposes scraps from factory floors into new, wearable gear (similar to Cotopaxi's Del dia collection).

For the second chapter of this collaboration, many of the apparel pieces are sustainably made with recycled materials, in addition to performance materials used in select pieces in the collection, such as water-resistant functionality, FlashDry-XD materials that offer enhanced moisture management and increased abrasion resistance, and UPF 50+ protection.

The collection will be available at select The North Face stores and at The North Face for XPLR Pass members only beginning 23 June 2023. Pieces in The North Face x Online Ceramics collection range in price from £65 to £315.