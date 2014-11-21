App helps you find the perfect beer or wine for the weekend

Have you ever gone to the local supermarket and being overwhelmed by the choice of beers, wines and spirits? We know we have. And then we were overwhelmed by the beers, wines and spirits.

Thankfully, a new app could mean the end of buying alcohol you don't like the taste of, or spending hours in a shop trying to work out what your friends like.

Next Glass makes use of your smartphone's camera and internet connection to recommend a beer or wine that you'll like. You can scan a bottle and get a score based on the beers and wines you have told the app you like. The higher the score, the more likely you are to enjoy it.

The app uses a feature called Genome Cellar to rank beers and wines on how similar they are to each other. Once you have have set up your preferences, It is as simple as scanning the bottle to find out whether you like it or not.

In addition to recommending beers and wines that you might like, the app is also able to provide information such as calories, the alcohol content and the number of carbs that the average glass contains.

Next Glass can also see what your friends like and don't like. That a lot could make it invaluable for when trying to work out what wine or beer to buy someone when going over to this house party.

Next Glass is available for free on both the App Store and Google Play.

Source: Engadget