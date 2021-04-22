Mother's Day 2021 gift ideas: best presents to spoil mum with this year

Mother's Day is just around the corner, so it's about time you started to think about getting a gift for the women in your life.

Whether you want to give them a little pampering, spoil them with the latest tech or give them something more personal, we've got you covered on all bases.

From perfumes to the latest gadgets, you can get all of these gifts online, with some available in store as well. But if you are planning on shopping online, keep in mind you’ll need to have it ordered ahead of time so that it arrives by May 9.

Read on to see some of the best gift ideas for Mother's Day 2021.

Mother’s Day 2021 gift ideas: essential retailers and brands

When is Mother's Day 2021?

Mother’s Day in Australia, New Zealand and the United States is traditionally celebrated on the second Sunday of May each year. In 2021, that falls on May 9. In the UK and Ireland, Mother's Day is linked to Lent in the lead up to Easter, so was celebrated on March 14 this year.

It’s a day to celebrate the women who look after us and sacrifice so much for us, and a chance for us to make them feel special, whether they be our own mothers, stepmothers, guardians or caregivers.

Perfume

Who doesn't love to smell nice? Perfume is a pretty safe bet as a gift, but choosing the right one isn't always easy.

We've previously broken down the best fragrances for women, but fragrance is a very personal thing. We all have different preferences, and each scent smells slightly different from person-to-person.

That said, there are some steps you can follow when choosing one as a gift. It can be hard to judge what will suit just by taking a sniff from the bottle.

A good fragrance should have a balance of complimentary scents, longevity and one that matches your personality. Essential oils deliver more than synthetics in terms of longevity and balance.

If you’re not sure what sort of scent the intended recipient of the perfume, likes, scent types or “families” can provide some guidance. The buzzwords to look out for are floral, fresh, fruity, citrus, oriental, woody and spicy.

If you're really uncertain, go with one of the top 10 from our buying guide here – they're sure to be a hit.

Wearables: Fitbit Versa 3

If the pandemic kickstarted Mum's passion for fitness, the right wearable tracker is the perfect gift. We've picked out the Fitbit Versa 3 as the best choice for a Mother's Day present.

Not only is it packed full of features, it's one of the most stylish Fitbits around. With Fitbit Pay, calls from the wrist, voice assistant, skin temperature sensor and an optical heart rate sensor, there's plenty to help anyone keep track of their health.

It comes with built-in GPS, in-app workout intensity map, Active Zone Minutes feature to monitor your fitness activities, even when you're not actively logging workouts.

It's a great buy at a very reasonable price.

• Read our full Fitbit Versa 3 review here

Earbuds: Jabra Elite 75t

Whether for the gym, the commute, a walk or just around the house, almost anyone can find use for a good pair of true wireless earbuds. We picked out the Jabra Elite 75t for their sound and discreet fit your mum will love.

Once in the ear, the Elite 75ts are very discreet – and what's visible is suitably stylish and well-finished. The sound is ideal for electronic, pop and a lot of rock music, so they're great for reconnecting mum with her all-time favourites.

They've got easy-to-use touch controls and a built-in speaker for making calls, along with virtual assistant at a single tap. Battery life is 7.5 hours, and 28 in total with case recharging, and they're perfect for getting sweaty in the gym.

If AirPods aren't already your mum's thing, these are a great alternative.

Appliances: KITCHENAID ARTISAN STAND MIXER

While we're not condoning old-fashioned stereotypes here, but if your mum does like to cook, a KitchenAid is a godsend. As the name suggests, it makes cooking and baking so much easier, mixing anything you can think of.

KitchenAid stand mixers are robustly made, consistently reliable, expertly efficient and, exceptionally easy to use. Not to mention their timeless design and range of colours blend with practically any kitchen decor.

The best model available for the home is the Artisan Stand Mixer 5KSM175. This will give you huge capacity, with a 4.8-litre bowl (capable of mixing about 12 egg whites and 2.7kgs of cake mix). It also comes in the largest range of colours, with 15 to choose from.

And if you're really feeling generous, you can personalise it yourself and add a message to mum that'll last forever. Head to KitchenAid.com.au to customise yours.

E-readers: AMAZON KINDLE PAPERWHITE

Who doesn't love curling up on a chilly evening with a good e-book? As winter approaches, your mum will too.

E-readers are great as they let you store all your favourite books in one place. And the Kindle is leading the market.

While the Kindle Paperwhite costs a bit more than the basic Kindle, it has some great extra features your mum will find useful. It keeps the compact 6-inch screen size and is even thinner than the original, but also comes with more storage, a better front light, and waterproofing. The display is flush with the device's front and running at a much higher resolution too.