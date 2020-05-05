Morrisons BBQ Box delivery: new food package for the perfect Bank Holiday weekend barbecue

If you're having trouble getting essentials for a BBQ, whether that's because you're in quarantine, can't get to the shops, or your local shop is struggling with stock levels, Morrisons has released a new Food Box just for you.

They're designed to provide you with the essentials for a family BBQ, without needing to leave your home, and include a selection of mains, sides and treats for all the family.

The BBQ box costs £35 and that includes all of the food and delivery by DPD.

Morrisons is offering this new BBQ delivery box is offered alongside its existing essential food packages. If you don't want a BBQ this weekend, you could opt for the Vegetarian Box, a Meat-Eaters Box, Family Meat Box, Ramadan Food Box, Assorted Fish Box, Gluten-Free Food Box, and The Best Meat Box.

You can browse the entire range here.

Back to the BBQ Box, though. As we mentioned before, the new box contain a selection of items to help you make the most of your barbecue this summer. These include barbecue meats, veg, sides, and sauces.

Morrisons can't guarantee the exact contents of the box, but if they do have to substitute items, it'll be with comparable products of the same value

based on the shop's current availability of products, so you can't choose what goes into the package, and Morrisons can't specify exactly what you'll receive.

A typical BBQ Box will include:

Morrisons The Best Scotch Burgers 4 pack 454g

Morrisons The Best Pork Sausages 6 pack 400g

Chicken Drumsticks 1.1kg

Sizzle Steaks 350g

Morrisons Finger Rolls 6 pack

Morrisons Soft White Rolls 6 pack

Morrisons Cheesy Slices 200g

Morrisons Cypriot Halloumi 225g

Heinz Tomato Ketchup 250g

Flava-It Barbecue Marinade 35g

Flava-It Garlic and Herb Marinade Seasoning 35g

Morrisons Crisp Leaf Mix 230g

Morrisons Corn Cobbettes 4 pack

Morrisons Baking Potatoes

Morrisons Closed Cup Mushrooms 300g

Morrisons The Best Sweet Baby Peppers 250g

Morrisons Baby Plum Tomatoes 250g

Morrisons Creamy Coleslaw 300g

Morrisons Deli Potato Salad 300g

Morrisons Classic Houmous 200g

Morrisons Twists Cheese 125g

Morrisons 24 Flapjack Mini Bites

Morrisons 24 Double Chocolate Brownie Mini Bites

Like the idea of this box? To get started, create an account by entering your name, email address and a password on Morrisons' website.

Then you’ll just need to tell Morrisons which type of box you would like and select a delivery date that suits you (this can even be the next day, if you order before 3pm).

Once your order is placed and paid for, your food box will be delivered, in a contact-free way, by DPD.