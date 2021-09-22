Microsoft Surface Go 3 is faster than ever, still surprisingly affordable

Microsoft's smallest tablet gets the smallest possible update but is still worth a look

Microsoft Surface Go 3
(Image credit: Microsoft)
Luke Wilson

By Last updated

Microsoft has today launched a sweeping refresh of its Surface line of computers. Amongst the new updates is a refresh to its smallest tablet, with Microsoft debuting the Surface Go 3 as an update to the Surface Go 2.

Overall, it's not a mind-blowing revamp, but you can expect faster chipsets across all the new models within the Surface Go 3 range. The base model jumps to a faster Pentium Gold 6500Y, with the premium model getting a quad-core 10th-generation Core i3. Microsoft claims that this will deliver a 60 percent speed increase, though it's impossible to gauge the impact of these boosts until benchmark tests are performed further down the line.

Design-wise, the Surface Go 3 is identical to its predecessor bar its innards. The new Intel processors should make the Surface Go perform better in day-to-day handling, especially when juggling multiple applications that can otherwise choke performance. Whether or not the better chipsets amount to a 60 percent increase in speeds in practical terms still remains to be seen, but it should make the device a better and out-and-out performer for the average user.

Users can choose from either 4GB or 8GB of RAM options – and you’ll certainly want to consider 128GB or 256GB SSD storage add-ons to avoid being stuck with the 64GB storage in the base model Surface Go 3. Once again, don’t expect any of the newly-announced Surface Pro 8’s bells and whistles: the 1,920 x 1,080 screen and single USB-C port cut rather lackluster figures, but then this is a budget-geared device starting from $400.

Microsoft Surface Go 3

(Image credit: Microsoft)

If you need more power, then you'll want to opt for the $630 Core i3 model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD. It's not an insignificant price increase, but it should bring a lot more day-to-day usability if you'll be juggling multiple tasks on the device. 

You're unlikely to see the Surface Go 3 topping the best tablets list anytime soon, but it looks to be a fully serviceable slate for most users, perhaps more suited to students inside of our best student tablets rundown. 

TOPICS
Tablets
Luke Wilson
Luke Wilson

Luke covers all things tech at T3. Disc golf enthusiast, keen jogger, and fond of all things outdoors (when not indoors messing around with gadgets)

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.