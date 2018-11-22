MEGA Xbox deal: Xbox One S 1TB console, Battlefield V, Fallout 76, and Spyro Trilogy Reignited bundle gets massive Black Friday price crash

This is simply one of the best Xbox deals we've seen all year, and a simply fantastic Black Friday Xbox One S bundle.

That's because if you head over to Amazon immediately you can get the Ultra HD Blu-ray player packing Xbox One S 1TB console along with Fallout 76, Battlefield V, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy for £130 less than normal.

Check out the full details of the deal below:

Xbox One S 1TB console, Battlefield V, Fallout 76 Special Edition, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy | now £199 (was £329.97)

This is a shut up and take my money Black Friday deal if ever we saw one for people currently in the market for an Xbox One S. That's because Amazon is offering the 1TB Xbox One S console along with online RPG Fallout 76, frenetic FPS Battlefield V, and top fun Spyro Reignited Trilogy for a mind-blowing £199. That's a stupidly large price slash of £130 off its regular price of £329.97. A great console and a brilliant bundle of games for one incredibly low price. Move fast if you want to score.View Deal

T3 really liked the Xbox One S on review, praising its "4K Ultra HD hotness" and smaller, more attractive design. It can't do the native 4K output for games that the more powerful and expensive Xbox One X can, but it can play 4K Blu-rays and if you have an upscaling 4K TV then you can enjoy upscaled Full HD gaming and native 4K movies and TV.