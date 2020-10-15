Looking for a cheap OLED TV? The Hisense Galaxy range could change everything

A truly cheap OLED TV sometimes feels like an impossible prospect. And it’s no wonder. All those vibrant colours and rich blacks tend to require a significant outlay. Hisense looks like it’s going to change all of that… at least, it will in China for now.

The Hisense Galaxy range in both 55 inch and 65 inch 4K models has now launched at two price points that mean it might actually be possible to buy a genuinely cheap OLED TV if the sets come to the US and UK too. The 55 inch OLED 55J70 model will retail at CNY 6,999 which translates roughly to $1,040/£805, while the 65 inch OLED 65J70 model is a frankly bargainous CNY 9999 or $1,486/£1,152.

We’ve always been exceptionally impressed with Hisense TVs – check out our Hisense Roku TV review for the reasons it won our Platinum award earlier this year – and it doesn’t sound like the Galaxy range will disappoint. Both models come with IMAX Enhanced certification and Dolby Vision as standard. The only problem for now is that we have no idea when, or indeed if, they’ll be heading to the US or UK.

While there’s nothing quite at those prices in the UK or US just yet, all is not lost if you want a budget OLED TV now. Last week’s release of the Vizio OLED-H1 range at Best Buy in the US suddenly opened up the market for affordable OLED. Starting at $1,199.99 for the 55 inch model and going up to $1,899.99 for the 65 inch , these are officially the cheapest OLED TVs available in the US.

If you’re in the UK and are looking for a cheap OLED TV under £1,000, you're covered by the Philips 55OLED754. The bonus with Philips too is the excellent Ambilight feature that reflects the action on screen on the wall behind without the need to buy any additional Hue lighting.

And remember it’s a big year for consoles, which means you might be on the hunt for a specific gaming tv . Whether you’ve chosen a PlayStation 5 pre-order or an Xbox Series X pre-order you’ll need a TV with HDMI 2.1 functionality and low lag as standard. The lowest-priced OLED TV will all that is the LG BX, which is already seeing some discounts.