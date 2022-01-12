Lenovo’s eBay store sees huge savings with 20% off across the board

2022 has kicked into gear with Lenovo making big waves at CES with radical new dual screen laptops . Now you can find a huge 20% off on almost everything from last year or beyond on the Lenovo eBay store. If you’re looking for an upgraded laptop to help crush your goals this year, a new tower for all the stationary computing power you’ll need , or you’re just looking for a splash of colour with smart bulbs, you’ll be able to get it all with the code LENOFF when checking out on eBay.

We’ve parsed through the sale and pulled our favourite hot ticket items out to give you a gander at what kind of goodies you’ll be able to grab at a steal. Among these is a Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop packed to the brim with gaming goodness, including an RTX 3070 to power almost any game at high detail. There’s also a healthy slew of laptops , t ablets , g aming accessories and more.

Hot Picks from Lenovo

Lenovo Legion 7i (Gen 6) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 3070 | Lenovo Legion 7i (Gen 6) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 3070 | AU$3,749 AU$2,999.20 (save AU$749.80) This is a powerful beast of a laptop, with an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU and an RTX 3070 under the hood. This CPU/GPU combo is well matched and only just shy of the most powerful you can get (and have to pay megabucks for). This unit also provides a 1TB SSD as standard, so you’ll have lots of speedy space for your gaming library and media. Use the code LENOFF to get the discount and save yourself hundreds of dollars.

Lenovo Legion Y25-25 Monitor Lenovo Legion Y25-25 Monitor AU$499 AU$399.20 (save AU$99.80) The flat screen version of one the best curved monitors around, this 25" FHD monitor is a budget beast. Taking 20% off of the RRP lets you grab a capable monitor with 1ms response time, 240Hz refresh rate and 99% sRGB colour for sharp gaming visuals and immersive gameplay. Use the code LENOFF to get the discount.

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 (Gen 2) | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | Lenovo ThinkPad E15 (Gen 2) | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,399 AU$1,119.20 (save AU$279.80) This ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 is a solid mid-range workhorse. It’s an affordable entry into Lenovo’s well-regarded ThinkPad line of business laptops, and this sale makes it that much easier to enter the prestigious ThinkPad club. It’s built well with a comfortable keyboard, and you’ll be getting an 11th-gen Core i5 chip and 16GB of RAM to power through your productivity apps. There’s also a suite of security features that make it well-suited as a work laptop, including biometric (fingerprint) scanning. Head to Lenovo’s eBay store and use the code LENOFF to get this deal.

Lenovo Legion k500 RGB mechanical keyboard | Lenovo Legion k500 RGB mechanical keyboard | AU$199.95 AU$149 (save AU$50.95) With the Legion range Lenovo has firmly stepped into the gaming sphere. The K500 is a full size RGB keyboard with completely programmable keys which can be set up with shortcuts for your favourite games, as well as customising the lighting effects for maximum bling. For this price you’re getting one of the cheapest, most customisable and comfortable mechanical keyboards around. It even ships with a detachable palm rest to help your wrists keep going day after day. Make sure to use the code LENOFF to get this deal.