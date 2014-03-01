Lenovo and Ashton Kutcher are launching smartphone range in 2014

Smartphone maker Lenovo has announced that it will be releasing a special edition smartphone range designed by A-list actor Ashton Kutcher.

According to Recode, Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher has helped design a new series of Lenovo smartphones with a release date tipped for some time in 2014.

Citing David Roman, Chief Marketing Officer at Lenovo, as a source, Recode reported that Kutcher physically worked on the line's user experience.

Speaking in an interview with Recode, Roman emphasised that Kutcher is hands-on when it comes to the new phone line: “I know on one level, it sounds corny, but it is real. He (Kutcher) not only sees himself as an engineer, but he is an engineer. If he sees a problem, he wants to solve it," Roman said.

When it comes to the new Lenovo phones, Kutcher will have a heavy hand in designing the user experience, Roman said.

Lenovo had previously hired Kutcher in October 2013 as a product engineer and ambassador appearing in various ads to promote its Yoga tablet line.

Kutcher may not exactly have hands-on experience although he studied biochemical engineering at college before making it as an actor.

The Two and a Half Men star was also co-founder of venture capital group A-Grade Investments, which has invested in many startups like Foursquare, Airbnb, and Uber