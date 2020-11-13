Lego's Colosseum set is the biggest EVER at over 9,000 pieces – and it's coming on Black Friday

As if we needed to get any more pumped for Lego's Black Friday deals, it's dropping another amazing set over that weekend – last year, the fantastic Lego 1989 Batmobile was released on Black Friday, and instantly found its way into our list of the best Lego sets, and this year it's the Lego Colosseum.

This new set is a milestone for Lego fans, because it contains the most pieces of any set ever. The previous record holder is the Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collector's Series Millenium Falcon with 7,451 pieces, but the Colosseum crushes it harder than the Roman army crushed… [frantic Googling]… Carthage? Sure. Anyway, the point is that this set has 9,036 pieces, so is a massive setup up from the Falcon.

However, while the Falcon is a chopping metre long, the Lego Colosseum is a much more manageable 10.5 inches (27cm) high, 20.5 inches (52cm) wide and 23.5 deep (59cm) when constructed.

The number of pieces is less about size, and more about detail. Authentic recreations of the Doric, Ionic and Corinthian columns can be found throughout, along with 80 'ribs' in the stands, just like the real thing. Three different shades of bricks are used to give it the right weathering look, and there are adorable little scale trees around the outside.

The look is true to life now, complete with the damaged sections where earthquakes and nature have troubled it over two millennia.

One nice touch is that the recreation of the wooden arena is that last part to be placed, in reference to the fact that this was only added in the 1990s.

The designer, Rok Zgalin Kobe, says "One of the biggest challenges and one of the most important things was to convey the Colosseum’s monumentality in the LEGO form. I felt that the LEGO model should display a special architectural feature of the original – the rows of columns flanking the arches in different styles. To achieve that, the model is constructed using an effect of vertical exaggeration. The cross-section is therefore far steeper than on the real structure."

The Lego Colosseum will available to buy on November 27th 2020 at the Lego Store online, for £449 – and will come with a Lego Roman Chariot set to pair with it if you buy during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend.

