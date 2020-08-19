Koala sale: save AU$150 on the most popular and comfortable mattress around

Are your nights feeling a bit restless lately? Do you wake up still drained and full of aches and pains? If this is the case, a new mattress could well be the solution. Luckily, the sleep specialists over at Koala are offering Aussie T3 readers a discount of AU$150 off the RRP of the popular foam mattress-in-a-box in any size you choose (find out how to snag the discount below).

Koala has become a well known Aussie brand that has accumulated a huge following – if you’ve got a friend with a Koala mattress, you likely would have heard them ravings about how good it is. The mattress has even been tried and tested by three writers at T3 (not all at the same time on the same mattress, we should add…) who have yet to fault them.

Striking the perfect balance between not too soft and not too firm, Koala has engineered this spring-free mattress out of special types of breathable foam that provide comfort as well as the right amount of support for a restful night’s sleep.

And you can forget about the hassles of having a big heavy thing arrive that needs to be arduously moved into position – your Koala mattress will arrive compressed in a box that doesn’t look like it could actually fit such a large cushion – but once unpacked and unrolled, you’re ready to rest.

In addition to the ingenious packaging, if you live in a metropolitan area, you could have your new mattress delivered to your door within four hours of purchase, all thanks to the mattress startup's speedy 4-hour free delivery system.

All of this, combined with a 120-night risk-free trial, means you’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain with this superb mattress.

To purchase, simple visit Koala’s website and enter code AFFFUTUREM at checkout to receive your exclusive AU$150 discount.