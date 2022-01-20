Keep your house clean and your wallet happy with up to 25% off the Dyson V7, V10 and V11 handstick vacuums

Dyson is helping you prep for an early spring clean by knocking the prices down on some of the best handheld vacuum cleaners . By popping onto the Dyson eBay store you can take advantage of these offers to nab yourself a V7, V10 or V11 handstick with a healthy discount.

If you’re new to the world of handstick vacuums, be prepared to enjoy the convenience and freedom offered by a battery powered stick. We’re giving you a rundown of the available offers just below, but if you’re intrigued by what the Dyson range has to offer, or want a more in depth breakdown of the differences in the Dyson range, be sure to check out our guide to the best Dyson vacuums .

Dyson V7 Cord-free | AU$599 AU$449 on eBay (save AU$150) With up to 30 minutes of cord-free vacuuming, the Dyson V7 Cord-free is able to cover a lot of ground in a single run. The V7 Motorhead also transforms into a compact handheld for spot cleaning and minor spills. The hygienic dirt emptying system gets rid of dirt in one action. With five tools and accessories, including a motorised cleaner head, it's a powerful cleaning solution.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal | AU$999 AU$899 on eBay (save AU$100) Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum has the suction power of a corded vacuum with up to 60 minutes runtime. The Direct Drive cleaner head deep cleans carpets and the Soft Roller Cleaner head picks up large debris and fine dust from hard floors. It comes with a range of Dyson attachments that are specially designed to help remove ground-in dirt, dust and pet hair.