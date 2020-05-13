iPhone 12 MEGA LEAK: Specs, names and prices revealed

If this latest leak is to be believed, we now know almost everything about the iPhone 12 range. Previous leaks have shown us we'll get four different phones (in three different sizes), and two of them would be "iPhone 12 Pro" handsets. We also knew they would be sporting the company's next-generation A14 Bionic processor, providing all four phones with some 5G capability.

All these leaks have been corroborated by this latest bonanza of information. FrontPageTech's Jon Prosser has released a video containing an enormous amount of information, including loads of specs for all four iPhones.

Prosser reveals the 5.4" handset will be known as the "base" iPhone 12 model, while the 6.1" model will be known as the iPhone 12 Max. The iPhone 12 Pro will also be 6.1", while the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be a huge 6.7".

Prosser has previously revealed the iPhones' 5G capabilities won't be equal to each other: while the iPhone 12 Pro handsets will sport top-of-the-range mmWave 5G, the baseline iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will only have capacity for Sub-6GHz, which will use the speed of 5G, but not to its fullest extent.

All the above have been corroborated in this latest leak. Wihtout further ado, here's the information revealed on the iPhone 12 range:

iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Max iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Camera Dual rear cameras Dual rear cameras Triple cameras and LiDAR depth sensor Triple cameras and LiDAR depth sensor Display 5.4-inch BOE Super Retina OLED 6.1-inch BOE Super Retina OLED 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with ProMotion 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with ProMotion Processor A14 Bionic A14 Bionic A14 Bionic A14 Bionic RAM 4GB 4GB 6GB 6GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 5G Sub 6-GHz Sub 6-GHz mmWave mmWave Body Aluminium Aluminium Steel Steel Price $649, $749 $749, $849 $999, $1,099, $1,299 $1,099, $1,199, $1,399

There's loads of information here, much of which corroborates what we've already heard. One particularly interesting tidbit Prosser reveals is the ProMotion 120Hz screens in the iPhone 12 Pro handsets is not yet a done deal: according to Prosser, Apple is still weighing up the consequences of whether refresh rate or battery life is the priority.

The ProMotion screens are said to automatically adjust refresh rate depending on the task being performed, but with no option to toggle the refresh rate on or off. Therefore, a top-of-the-line refresh rate for unparalleled smoothness will only drain the battery faster, with no ability for the user to mitigate this.

Another potential concern is the relatively small amount of RAM going into the handsets. This is an era in which most Android handset flagships, such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, are getting at least 8GB RAM, so Apple's omission here with just 4GB and 6GB models is a surprise if true.

However, with this lack of RAM comes a cheaper handset. If Apple is looking for market share, a 5G iPhone running cheaper than its Android contemporaries is a very tempting prospect for a lot of people. We're betting Apple doesn't need to outshine its competitors in the RAM stakes to stand out: as a strong brand with a commanding style and loyal fanbase, a 5G iPhone for $649 would sell like hot cakes.

Even if some of the specs aren't quite up to its rivals standards, Apple's greatest strengths have always been in how the phone is designed and feels. We have no doubt all four handsets will be a joy to use. Watch this space.

