iPhone 12 launching alongside new iPads - but not when you expect!

Apple's next flagship is due to be revealed at its annual September event, with last year's event seeing the introduction of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

While we haven't had official word on either the iPhone 12 unveiling or its release date - or the upcoming iPad models, one of which is the iPad Pro 2020 - there have been rumours swirling around about when we can expect to see the new devices, and one industry insider is feeling confident in pinpointing a launch window for both the tablets and the smartphone.

Twitter leaker Jon Prosser put out a tweet that didn't say too much, but mentioned the iPhone 12 and the new iPads in conjunction with an October window. While he hasn't stated whether this is a reveal date or the time when the devices will be available to consumers, based on other reports, it's likely he's referring to the actual launch date.

iPhone 12New iPadsOctoberJuly 29, 2020

Earlier this year, Prosser speculated an October/ November release, saying production had been affected by the global health crisis. The November window has been bandied about before, but most recently, industry analysts are of the opinion that the iPhone 12 will still be showcased in September, followed by an October launch.

If this is the case, the staggered launch of the four iPhone 12 models may not be on the cards after all - Apple might be holding off until October to release them simultaneously, although it's no stranger to staggered product launches.

An example of that is the iPhone X's November release, and the October launch of the iPhone XR which came a few weeks after the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max hit the market.

While Prosser has a mixed track record, his latest prediction is backed by other industry insiders, but as always, take all of this with a pinch of salt until Apple weighs in with official word.